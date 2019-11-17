Cong MP gives notice in RS to introduce Assamese, postpone summer vacation in Assam KVS

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Congress MP Ripun Bora on Sunday gave a notice in Rajya Sabha under Special Mention on Tuesday for the introduction of Assamese as a regional language and postponing the summer vacation by two months in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Assam.

"I request HRD Minister to reschedule the summer vacation for the KVS of Assam covering July and August and introduce Assamese from Class 1 to 8 in KVS of Assam," Bora said in the notice on Sunday.

He said that Assamese is only taught as additional subjects in Kendriya Vidyalayas from Classes 6 to 8."Chief Ministers' conference in 1961 and the National Commission on Education in 1968 recommended formula to be adopted in all the schools. In Assam all the CBSE schools have been teaching regional language (Assamese) from Class 1 onwards," he said.Bora also said that the climatic condition of Assam is not the same as other northern states of India, and therefore, the summer vacation also does not match the timing of summer in Assam."The vacation given by KVS in Assam is from the month of May to June for 40 days, but the actual summer in Assam starts from July to August," he said.The MP also added that during this period heavy floods occur in the state disrupting all sorts of communication and even large numbers of people have to take shelter in the relief camps.The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to start on Monday. (ANI)