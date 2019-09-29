Cong MP terms death sentence commutation of Beant Singh assassin as 'dark day'

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After the death sentence of a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case was commuted into life imprisonment, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu termed it as a dark day for the state and democracy.

"The death sentence of a convict in the assassination case was converted into life imprisonment by the central government. This is a dark day in the history of Punjab, democracy, and justice," Bittu told ANI on Sunday.He accused the Prime Minister of 'double standards.'"On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about eradicating terror in the world when this is happening in the country. Home minister Amit Shah knows about the Blue Star operation and 1984 riots but no actions are being taken," Bittu said.The Central government also decided to grant a special dispensation to eight Sikh prisoners from various jails in the country as a humanitarian gesture on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev."In one case, the decision has been taken to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment. In eight cases, the decision has been taken for premature release of prisoners serving life sentences and other sentences, through special remission," the Ministry of Home Affairs said earlier today.On August 31, 1995, 17 people, including the then chief minister Beant Singh, were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. (ANI)