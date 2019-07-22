Cong MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS over Sonbhadra firing

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Six Congress MPs on Monday gave Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over 'political leaders being prevented from meeting the people in Sonbhadra.'

Congress MP Hibi Eden has given the Adjournment Motion notice in the Lower House of Parliament over the release of three Kerala employees from British flagged ship seized by Iran.

Eden posted a video on his Twitter handle on Monday where he was seen discussing the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar."Met Dr Subramaniam Jaishankar for the release of Indians in the hijacked ships," Eden tweeted.In Uttar Pradesh, a political slugfest has intensified after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained while she was on her way to Sonbhadra on Friday, where 10 people were gunned down this week.Later, she was put in detention at a guest house in the adjacent Mirzapur district.Priyanka met the kin of those killed in Sonbhadra firing incident on Saturday, after a high voltage political drama, and announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families who lost their near ones in the firing.After meeting the families of families, Priyanka took a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and said that when thousands of Congress party workers raised the voice for the victims, the state government realised that a serious incident had occurred."When thousands of Congress party workers were raising the voices of the victims in Ubbha village, the Uttar Pradesh government thought that a serious incident had taken place. I hope that all the announcements made by the state government are fulfilled. Adivasis should get the ownership of the land and more importantly, there should be proper security for the villagers," she tweeted.On Saturday, Chief Minister Adityanath met the family members of the firing victims and handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the incident.The Chief Minister accused Congress of shedding "crocodile tears" over Sonbhadra land dispute incident and said the people are suffering due to the party's "sins"."This is a big political conspiracy and an example of hooliganism (by Congress) in 1955. At that time, the land was transferred to a trust created by a Congress MLC. The party, that is shedding crocodile tears, should apologise to the people. They are suffering today because of the Congress' sins," Adityanath told reporters after meeting family members of the victims at Ubha village in Sonbhadra district.Adityanath informed that ex gratia of Rs 18.5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh to the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.At least ten people including women were killed, while over 20 sustained injuries when a village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Ubha village in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district on July 17.The incident took place when the village headman went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago.Twenty-nine people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident. (ANI)