Cong MPs give adjournment notices in LS to discuss Pegasus

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Amid the logjam over the Pegasus scandal, several Congress MPs on Thursday gave adjourned notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue.

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Punjab, Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice demanding discussion on 'Pegasus project' issue.

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu B. Manickam Tagore also gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the Pegasus issue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah.