Cong MPs move adjournment motion notices in LS over Central farm laws

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress lawmakers Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the newly enacted Central farm laws.



"Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the laws since August 2020. There is enough ground for the government to set these laws completely aside," Tewari said.

"The government may repeal all three farm laws in view of the nationwide farmers' agitation against farmers law," Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Tagore said.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after four earlier adjournments following protests by opposition members over new farm laws.



The Opposition leaders continued their sloganeering for the repeal of farm laws when the House met at 9 pm after the fourth adjournment.

Farmers have been protesting against three of the centre's laws for over two months. These legislations include Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

