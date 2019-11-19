Cong-NCP Common Minimum Programme in 2 days

New Delhi: Congress-NCP leaders to meet in Delhi in a day or two to give final shape to the Common Minimum Program of both the parties. Final draft will be vetted by top leadership of both parties before taking it for further discussion with Shiv Sena.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday denied having finalised any Common Minimum Programme with Congress and Shiv Sena for the government formation in Maharashtra and said that they will monitor the situation in the state which is currently under President's rule.

"Colleagues in Vidha Sabha meet and talk. There is nothing more than this. We have never talked about the Common Minimum Programme. For what reason shall we do this until we decide our future action," Pawar told reporters when asked about coordination committee meetings for Common Minimum Programme in which Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were present along with Congress and NCP leaders. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had earlier said that the final decision on the draft CMP will be taken by the leadership of three parties. "The draft will be sent to high commands of three parties for discussion. The final decision will be taken by them," he had said. The NCP chief met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today but said that they have not discussed the government formation in Maharashtra.