Cong promises to reduce VAT on petrol in Goa if it comes to power in 2022

Panaji, Oct 29 (IANS) The Congress will lower the state government-imposed value added tax (VAT) on petrol to make the fuel cheaper, if the party comes to power in the 2022 state assembly poll, South Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha has said.

The Lok Sabha MP also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government of not taking the step to reduce VAT in order to provide relief to the local population from high fuel prices.