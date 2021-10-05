Cong protest in Srinagar against Priyanka's arrest

Protesting Congress leaders and workers started from the party headquarters on the Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar and later took to the road when police intervened to disperse them.

Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Congress workers led by G.A. Mir, state Congress committee president staged a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's arrest in Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters shouted slogans against Priyanka's arrest and demanded the resignation of the Yogi government.

Addressing the media, at the party headquarters, Mir said that the police highhandedness against Priyanka was condemnable and it reflected the lawlessness in the state.

"Priyankaji wanted to sympathise with the farmers and was alone. Her arrest is condemnable," Mir said.

Priyanka is presently party general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress.

Mir said all the Congress workers had gathered at the party headquarters to send out the message that they all were in solidarity with the farmers of the country.

"The police is not allowing us to move outside of our office. We are here to register our protest," he said.

