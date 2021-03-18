Cong raises Delkar- Hiren death cases in RS

The Congress MP sought an investigation into the role of the suppliers who had provided the gelatin sticks, which were found in the Scorpio parked outside the Mumbai house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Kumar Ketkar, the Congress MP from Maharashtra on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha raised the issue of death of the seven-time Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar and Mansukh Hiren, the person who was found dead in a creek in the outskirts of Thane.

The MP also alleged that Mohan Delkar died due to suicide because he was being harassed, and chose the Mumbai Police for fair investigation.

Mansukh Hiren's matter pertains to the SUV found abandoned outside Antilia, the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, on February 25. The NIA has taken over the case after the said owner of the SUV businessman Mansukh Hiran on March 5 was found dead.

The NIA has arrested Sachin Vaze, the Assistant Police Inspector of the Mumbai Police in the case of the abandoned car case.

The case has now become a tug of war between the BJP and ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

On February 25, an SUV containing 20 gelatin sticks was found outside Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai. The next day, a group which identified itself as the 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' claimed responsibility. And a few days later, the owner of the car Mansukh Hiren was found dead.

