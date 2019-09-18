Cong rejects Mayawati's allegation of 'weakening' opposition

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday rejected Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's allegation that the grand old party was working to weakening Opposition forces which helped the rise of "communal forces" in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, Congress leader Ajay Maken said the party has been fighting with the ruling BJP in state assemblies, Parliament and on the street against the Centre's policies."Congress has played the role of strong opposition in all states. It is congress which never shook hands with opportunist forces. It is Rahul Gandhi who took Narendra Modi head-on in Parliament to the extent that some people suggested that his criticism looked like a personal attack on Modi," Maken said here.He further said: "No one can say that Congress failed to play the role of opposition. Our leaders fought in the legislators, Parliament and on street."The Congress leader said the BJP "seek ways to harass Congress leaders" as they criticise the government.Disgruntled over six BSP MLAs joining Congress in Rajasthan, Mayawati earlier today said that the grand old party's "hypocritical policy" was to be blamed for the rise of BJP."The communal forces are becoming stronger in the country only because of the Congress Party's hypocritical policy. Instead of weakening the communal forces, Congress is engaged mostly in weakening the forces that raise voices against it. The public should be careful," Mayawati tweeted. (ANI)