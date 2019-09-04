Cong revamps Data Analytics Department as AICC Technology & Data Cell

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): In a bid to revamp its organisation, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday approved the proposal to reorganise All India Congress Committee (AICC) Data Analytics Department as AICC Technology & Data Cell.

The party has also appointed Praveen Chakravarty the head of the Cell.

The internal circular of the Congress, signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal, says that "The department has been reorganised and Praveen Chakraborty will be heading it. He has been assigned to look after all the technology initiatives."



Chakravarty was the chairman of Congress Data Analytics Department as well.

The cell is responsible for various technology initiatives and projects in the party including the digital membership process and development of appropriate systems.

"It maintains and provides the Central Data Base (CDB) of party members, workers, influencers, and the office bearers at all levels in the Congress including the state PCCs, AICC Departments and Cells," a party release said.

The cell also maintains and provides constituency-wise data and analysis. (ANI)

