Cong revokes expulsion of ex-Maharashtra minister ahead of state polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday revoked the expulsion of former Maharashtra minister Satish Chaturvedi ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

He was expelled from the party for anti-party activities in February 2018.

Chaturvedi had supported rebel candidates and indulged in anti-party activities during the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections in 2017, which led to the defeat of party candidates, the Congress had said last year.



He was issued a show-cause notice on January 23, 2018, by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) for his anti-party activities and indiscipline, but he did not respond to it, it had said.

The Congress had then decided to cancel his primary membership and expel him from the party. (ANI)

