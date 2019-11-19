Cong's 'Bharat Bachao Rally' likely to be postponed to December 14, say party sources

New Delhi (India) Nov 19 : 'Bharat Bachao' rally of the Congress party which is scheduled to be held on November 30 is likely to be postponed to December 14 in view of the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, party sources said on Tuesday.

The rally will be the culmination of district-level and state-level protests by the party against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre.



On Saturday, speaking about the rally to reporters here, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had said: "It will be a massive rally to highlight anti-people policies of the central government and people-oriented issues."

"We have decided to hold the rally on November 30 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. It has been decided to name it as 'Bharat Bachao Rally' because the people are suffering," he had said.

