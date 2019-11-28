Cong's Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut to take oath as Ministers today, say sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Congress party leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut will take oath as ministers on Thursday, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said that a total of six leaders will take oath in Maharashtra today.

"State cabinet ministers will be announced in the coming days. Six leaders, two from each party, will take oath today," Patel said.



Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th Maharashtra chief minister at Shivaji Park today more than a month after the declaration of Assembly election results on October 24.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance, which had submitted a letter to the governor claiming support of 162 MLAs. (ANI)

