Cong says mandate against BJP in Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday asserted that the mandate in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections was against the BJP.

"We do not agree with Amit Shah's view that this BJP's victory. The Congress feels the mandate is against the BJP," said senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

Insisting that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had no moral authority to form the government in the state again, he reiterated party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda's statement that all anti-BJP parties should come together to form the government.

He said the Congress has increased its tally in Maharashtra from the previous election. "The silver lining is that the BJP has lost the confidence of the people," he added. Sharma also slammed the media for showing opinion and exit polls contrary to the actual results. In Maharashtra, the NCP-Congress alliance has crossed the hundred seat mark, while in Haryana, the Congress has managed to double its tally and has prevented the BJP from getting a majority. miz/rtp