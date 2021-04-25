Cong sets up control room in Delhi to fight Covid

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The Congress has setup control room to coordinate with PCC control rooms and provide assistance and relief to the people infected with coronavirus. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed four persons to man the control room. They are Manish Chatrath, Ajoy Kumar, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Singh Sappal.

The Congress statement said, this group of four persons will coordinate the relief activities of various state control rooms.

India reported yet another grim milestone of highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases. A total of 3,49,691 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 2,767 deaths, the highest single-day toll so far in the country, according to health ministry's reports on Sunday.

A total of 1,92,311 have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in India since last year.

--IANS

miz/skp/