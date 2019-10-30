Cong show cause notice to 3 J-K leaders for meeting EU delegation in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to three of its senior leaders in Jammu and Kashmir for meeting without prior permission the visiting delegation of European Union (EU) Parliamentarians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) General Secretary Usman Majid, spokesperson Farooq Andrabi and General Secretary Surinder Singh were issued show cause notices for meeting the EU delegation in Srinagar on Tuesday.



The three have also been given one week time to explain their position, according to JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

"The Congress Party had no official information from the government to meet the delegation," Sharma said adding that according to media reports some two or three leaders have met the delegation at different levels, during its stay in New Delhi and Srinagar.

Congress veteran leader and Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad had on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central government for allowing EU parliamentarians but not the country's opposition leaders, to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

Several other Congress leaders have criticized the government over its decision, saying that it was an insult to Indian parliament and democracy. (ANI)

