Cong slams BJP, AAP over rising prices of onion

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Congress here on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying while onion retail prices had soared to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi, the ruling parties at the Centre and the national capital, respectively, were fighting on non-issues.

The Delhi Congress is planning a protest against the AAP government to highlight the plight of the consumer. Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi said neither the BJP nor Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were concerned about common people.

"From petrol to pollution, nothing is under the government control," he said. "When the produce is with farmer, it sells cheap, but as it reaches the middlemen, black marketing starts," he said. In 1998, the BJP had lost elections in Delhi after onion prices shot up. The central government in October had directed Nafed to continue supplying pulses and onions from the buffer stock to keep the prices under control. miz/akk/pcj