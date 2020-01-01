Cong slams govt on rail fare and LPG price hike

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The Congress has slammed the government for rise in railway fares and prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of 2020.

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said on the first day of the year the government pinched the pocket of common man, and alleged the government was not concerned with the people who are facing tough time due to unemployment and rising onion and pulses prices.

"The people expected that on the new year the government will give some reprieve, but just opposite happened. The government is least concerned about people," she said.

The Indian Railways has hiked passenger fares by one paisa per km, sleeper class fares by 2 paise per km and four paise per km for 3AC, 2AC and AC first class from Wednesday. "In the new year, the Narendra Modi government's first gift on inflation - domestic gas cylinder price hiked Rs 19, commercial gas cylinder Rs 29.50, in the past five months total increase in price Rs 137. Increasing inflation is an issue for households, but the BJP is consumed by its arrogance," tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala, senior Congress leader and media-in-charge. miz/pcj