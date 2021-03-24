Cong slams NDA govt for assault on Bihar legislators

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Reacting to the alleged assault on Congress and RJD legislators in Bihar, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday alleged that democracy has been murdered in the Assembly.



"Democracy has been murdered in the Bihar Assembly. Every limit of democratic propriety has been breached. The police, at the behest of BJP and JDU, beat up MLAs of RJD and Congress in an act of hooliganism," Surjewala said.

He added that if the voice is not raised even now, neither democracy nor the nation, nor the country will survive.

"Has this shameful scene happened in any Legislative Assembly in the history of the country?" he questioned.

The Opposition parties on Wednesday condemned the attack on MLAs in the Bihar Assembly during the passage of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.

The parties, which condemned Tuesday evening's incident, included Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, and Shiv Sena.

In a joint statement, the parties stated: "This is an unconstitutional bill that effectively transforms the police force into an armed militia to harass, suppress, and the crackdown on academics, activists, journalists. the political opposition and all those who dare to speak truth to power." (ANI)

