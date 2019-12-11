Cong speaking Pak's lingo on CAB: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress and some opposition parties, saying they are speaking the same language on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (CAB) as Pakistan.

Modi's remarks came at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parliamentary meeting here at the Parliament library building.

"People are giving different opinions over the Congress's attitude on CAB in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji during BJP Parliamentary meet clarified it in one line. He said that some political parties are speaking the same language as Pakistan," Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari told reporters after the meeting.

"Even the full stop and comma are same. We should let people of India know this CAB Bill. Prime Minister's one line is enough to prove what the thinking of Congress and Trinamool Congress is." This came after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed the bill "an attempt by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah government to "ethnically cleanse the Northeast", calling it a "criminal attack" on the people. "The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service (sic.)," Gandhi tweeted. Modi was heading the BJP Parliamentary meeting here two days after the contentious bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in a 311:80 votes amid opposition protest in a midnight sitting of the house. The CAB seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, has attracted cold vibes from opposition with the Congress terming it "unconstitutional". rak/in