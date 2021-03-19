Cong staring at its demise in UP elections next year

As per the IANS C-Voter tracker, the story of Uttar Pradesh politics in 2021 is about the demise of the Congress under the leadership of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi vadra.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) If you thought it was impossible for the Congress to slump any further in Uttar Pradesh, here comes a reality check.

In India's largest state where the Grand Old Party is hoping against hope for a revival, it is projected to win only 4 seats in the 403 seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly if elections were to be held now.

There has been hype about the other Gandhi scion, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her natural charisma and Indira Gandhi like demeanour but none of that seems to be working on the ground as forget a revival, the Congress is staring at a demise in Uttar Pradesh politics.

The demise of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh despite Priyanka Gandhi's stewardship is clear with the party down to 5.9 per cent vote share down from 6.2 per cent in 2016.

A paltry tally of 4 marks a low point for the party which is banking on India's largest state for its revival in the coming Assembly and subsequently Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is set to win a landslide in the Assembly elections in 2022 with a tally of 289 seats.

--IANS

san/dpb