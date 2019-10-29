Cong targets AAP over Ajay Chautala's furlough

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Congress has said the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) contention that the Arvind Kejriwal government was not aware of the decision to grant furlough to Ajay Chautala, leader of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), amounted to lying.

"The application of furlough would have been routed through the Delhi government. If AAP says it was not aware of granting of permission, it's a big lie," said Subhash Chopra, newly appointed Delhi Congress Chief, here on Tuesday.

He was commenting on the AAP's insistence that it had no role in Ajay Chautala's parole.

Ajay Chautala, serving a sentence in Tihar Jail in connection with the education scam, was released on a two-week parole on October 26, soon after his party announced tieup with the BJP, which could not muster majority on its own in the just concluded Assembly elections. The JJP has forged an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the government formation in Haryana. The Congress leader said the AAP was 'B' team of the BJP. Kirti Azad, the newly appointed Congress Campaign Committee chief, said the AAP and the BJP were indulging in "shadow boxing" and were working together. The Delhi Assembly is expected to go to polls in a few months.