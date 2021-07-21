Cong to bring privilege notice against Union Minister

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Congress accused Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar of misleading Parliament by giving "false information" that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid pandemic and said that it will move a privilege notice against the Minister.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said he will move a privilege notice against the minister.

"This is a blind and unconcerned government. People have seen how many of their near and dear ones have died because of lack of oxygen," the Congress leader said.

Venugopal, on whose question the minister had replied in the House, said everyone has seen how people died due to a shortage of oxygen in several states, including the national capital.

"Actually, the minister misled the House and I will move a privilege notice against that minister definitely because the minister misguided and misled the House by giving false information," he said.

His remarks come after the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and union territories during the second wave of Covid.

Pawar in a written reply said, "Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs. Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs."

During the second wave of Covid, there were reports of several people dying in hospitals due to lack of oxygen.

--IANS

aks/dpb