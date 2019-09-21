Cong to foil bid to divert focus from serious issues

While on one hand the BJP had kept senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram in jail despite having no evidence, it was giving VIP treatment to its leaders against whom evidence were there in the public domain, Khera said.

He said the was ready for the Assembly battle in Maharashtra and Harayana, going to polls in October 21. "We are ready to fight the two elections. Like always, we will raise with full power the issues from which the present government is trying to divert the people's attention," Khera told media.

He said farmers were unhappy. "The farmers are demanding their dues. There is unemployment because of the government has failed to create jobs. A lot of money was lost in the stock markets. Let them try and do whatever they can to divert the attention of the people from the failures." The farmers' suicide in Maharashtra was so serious that they (farmers) were desperate to change the government, he added. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "the people of Jharkhand were also waiting (for elections). Those demanding 'one nation, one poll' are not able to conduct elections in three states simultaneously." Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also said the party would come back to power in the two sates. Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra and 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.