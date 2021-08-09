Cong to hold year-long celebrations on 75 yrs of Independence

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said, "On August 15, 2021, India enters into 75th year of its Independence, so Indian National Congress deems it imperative to celebrate the immense sacrifice of our freedom fighters and their families and successors as also our martyrs, who fiercely protected our freedom and territorial integrity over the last 75 years."

The Congress has decided to form committees in all states to organise the year-long celebrations.

A meeting of AICC General Secretaries/In-charge was held on Sunday to discuss the year-long celebrations on the 75th year of Independence. During the meeting it was decided to constitute a committee comprising senior leaders and party functionaries from every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and District Congress Committee (DCC) for holding the year-long celebrations.

On August 14 this year, the Congress will hold 'Swatantra Senani Divas' and 'Shaheed Samman Divas' in all districts across the country. The party will organize a public event to honour and facilitate the freedom fighters as well as their families and martyrs' families on August 14 evening. 'Swatantrata March' (Freedom March) will be organized on August 15 this year between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. All Block and District Congress Committees will be taking out a 'Swatantrata March' at their respective block and district headquarters, followed by the hoisting of the national flag while following Covid-19 protocols.

All PCCs will prepare a 2-minute video for social media campaigns highlighting the events of the freedom movement from their respective states. The videos will then be circulated on various social media platforms.

During the meeting, the temporary suspension of former party President Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was also discussed.

This is nothing but another instance of anti-Scheduled Caste and anti-women mindset and inherent prejudice of the Modi government which is a violation of the freedom of expression by Twitter India under the diktat of the Modi government, the meeting said. All Congress members present at the meeting unequivocally condemned the prejudiced mindset of the BJP and have decided to take up this matter at all levels.

"The double standards of Twitter are too obvious as statutory commissions, BJP leaders and those holding statutory offices had put up similar pictures on Twitter on August 2 and 3, two days before Rahulji's visit. Instead of curtailing atrocities against Dalits across the country, Prime Minister Modi and the ruling Union government want to suppress the voice of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who are at the forefront of fighting for justice," Venugopal added.

--IANS

