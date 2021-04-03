Cong to implement Nyay Yojana to eradicate poverty in Kerala, says Rahul Gandhi

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the party, if voted to power in Kerala, will implement Nyay Yojana in the state thereby eradicating poverty from the state while the Centre's new farm laws take money out of the public's pockets.



"GST, petrol, diesel take money out of your pocket. Inflation takes money out of your pocket. PM Narendra Modi's farm laws take money out of your pocket. When is money put into your pocket? That's the proposal we've come with. We call it Nyay": said Congress' Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Kozhikode today.

The Congress leader further said, "Nyay yojana will eradicate poverty in Kerala immediately. There will not be a single poor person in Kerala after Nyay is implemented. Nobody in this state will have less them Rs 72,000 in their bank accounts."

The Nyuntam Aay Yojana (abbreviated as Nyay Yojana) was a proposed social welfare program by the Indian National Congress in its 2019 general election manifesto. The party has proposed it yet again ahead of Kerala polls.

Gandhi attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, " Their 'Sangh' teaches to attack. Non-violent satyagraha makes the farmer fearless. We will face the 'Sangh' together - all the three agricultural and anti-national laws will be withdrawn!"

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

