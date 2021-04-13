Cong to launch YouTube channel

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Congress party will be launching its YouTube channel on Wednesday, which marks the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar. The channel is named "INC TV".



The senior party leaders will formally launch the channel with a small documentary on Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Through this channel, the party will share their stand on different political issues and opinions on the policies and programs of the government.

According to the sources within the Congress party, the launch of the YouTube channel will help them to fight BJP in a better way.

Significantly, a few months ago, the Congress Party stopped going into the debates of TV channels, accusing many news channels of having a one-sided debate and arguing on the issues which were divided rather than the issues of the country. However, the party had decided to re-send its spokespersons to the debates of the news channels.

The Congress has often alleged the main-stream media for not raising the voice of the opposition parties prominently,

Congress sources said that initially, it will be a programming-based channel, which will later be converted into a 24-hour YouTube channel. (ANI)

