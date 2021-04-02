Cong to pull out all stops for last phase in Assam

The Congress wants to reach all the 40 seats in the last phase and should have at least ten rallies of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders covering four assembly seats in the area. Rahul Gandhi may pitch in on the last day of campaigning on April 4.

New Delhi/Guwahati, April 2 (IANS) Ahead of the last phase of elections in Assam, the Congress is pulling out all the stops to gain maximum seats as party leaders are pitching in for the campaigning. The third phase of Assam elections will be on April 6 in 12 districts and 40 constituencies.

The Congress leaders who are in the campaign trail say that the party has a positive feedback in the two phases which went to polls till now. Congress leader Manish Tewari who is campaigning for the party said, "The BJP has snatched away the special status of the state -- the reduction in the centre-state sharing schemes from 90:10 during UPA to 60:40 now and progress in the state will remain a far-fetched dream without communal harmony." He alleged that the BJP is so desperate that it is engineering a defection even during the elections.

The BJP has said that they have made significant gains in upper Assam, with Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that the BJP will get 37 seats.

Countering the claim, Congress General Secretary Jitendra Singh said, "The results on May 2 will show how two new parties in upper Assam were instrumental in making Congress sweep 1st phase, helping in division of non-Congress votes between themselves and the BJP." He said it will help Congress win seats it wasn't expecting to win.

In the third phase, the BJP is contesting on lesser number of seats as most of the seats in the third phase are being contested by the BJP allies. The opposition Congress and AIUDF are confident of winning the maximum number of seats in both the second and third phases of the polls.

In the second phase on Thursday, the voter turnout was 77.21 per cent on 39 seats where polling was held.

In the last assembly election in 2016, the Congress and the AIUDF fought separately, the Congress got 30.9 per cent of the votes, while the AIUDF got 13 per cent. The BJP, on the other hand, had 29.5 per cent and its allies AGP and BPF got 8.1 and 3.9 per cent of the votes respectively.

--IANS

miz/skp