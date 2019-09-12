Cong to rake up economic slowdown issue in country-wide agitations

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Congress on Thursday announced that the party will organise a massive agitation across the country from October 15 to 25 over economic slowdown.

"We have decided to organise state-level Pradesh Congress Committee delegate convention on economic slowdown from 28 to 30 September," KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the party, told reporters.

Venugopal also announced that the party will celebrate 150 years of Manahtama Gandhi's birth anniversary by organising a large scale 'padayatra' on October 2, in order to educate people about Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of freedom and Swaraj."We have decided to have a membership campaign which will be both digital and traditional paper-based membership campaign. It will be house to house campaign in respective booths," he said.Earlier today Manmohan Singh pointed out that the government should realise that there is an economic slowdown."Manmohan Singh pointed out that in real estate in eight metropolitan cities, 4.5 lakh houses are built but no one is ready to buy them. He talked about the falling of Rupee in terms of Dollars. The exports are falling which should increase with the falling value of rupees," senior party leader RPN Singh informed.RPN Singh added that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has urged party leaders to reach out to people and organise agitational programmes. (ANI)