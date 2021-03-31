Cong to start call centre for farmers in MP

At a time when thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, the Congress is believed to be strengthening its relationship with farmer groups.

Bhopal, March 31 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh's Congress unit has announced it will start a call centre for farmers across the state, beginning on Thursday.

The call centre, to be launched on April 1, will remain operational between 8 am and 8 pm every day. Farmers can call up on the number 07554248166 where experts will address their grievances.

Kedar Sirohi, acting president of the Kisan Congress in MP, told IANS that former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath will be starting this call centre to address the farmers' plight.

Sirohi said that the farmers have not received the price of their produce and are still struggling with the problem of seeds, harassment by the electricity department, banks, no water for irrigation, among others. All such problems will be addressed at the Centre.

If political experts are to be believed, the Congress in the state aims to strengthen its political ground among farmers. On one hand when Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has maintained his image as farmer-friendly BJP government, on the other hand, the Congress is also showing itself to be sympathetic to farmers.

Ahead of the elections to the urban bodies and panchayats, the Congress is busy preparing a strategy to gain the seats for victory.

