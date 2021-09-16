Cong to take social media fight to booth level in poll bound states

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Congress social media national executive meeting is scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18 in New Delhi. All the state heads of the social media department of the party will participate in the meeting. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the meet on September 18.

Rohan Gupta, Chairman of the social media department, said, "the main focus is to train the team to counter the BJP's fake narrative at the booth level in the poll-bound states."

The Social media department will also devise strategy to train the office bearers in the states at the booth level and arm them with latest technique. The team will also be focusing to counter any misinformation campaign on the social media at the source itself to curb its spread.

The Congress social media team has started making videos to promote the party's publicity and also counter the BJP's narrative, said Gupta.

The Congress had launched a 'Join Congress Social Media' campaign after which two lakh online 'warriors' have registered themselves.

"We all know that the government is scared of social media. Now the government writes to Twitter to ban certain accounts. Those who are against the government are anti-nationals. Through this, we are going to give the youth and the people of the country a platform to raise their voice," Gupta said.

The Congress is preparing its social media team ahead of elections in five states which are going to polls early next year -- UP, Utttakhand Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

The Congress is out of power in all the states except Punjab and the main rival is BJP which is ruling the other states.

The Congress started the social media campaign late but picked up gradually and has full fledged social media teams now in states and it plans to make the teams dynamic at assembly and booth level.

In some states like Punjab, Goa and Uttrakhand, the party has to face AAP which has already started its campaign in the states.

