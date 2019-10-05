Cong to target economy, unemployment in M'rashtra, Haryana

Highlighting the poor state of the economy will be the Congress' counter to the BJP's pitch for nationalism against the backdrop of abolition of special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-hyped visit to the US.

While flagging the economic crisis, the Congress is also planning to field former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the campaign trail to target the Modi government.

The Rafale fighter deal issue, which was the main plank of the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections a few months back, is unlikely to find any place in the party's campaign since it has backfired already.

"The prime focus (of Congress campaign) would be the common people and hardships that they are facing. The farmers' distress and the crisis in the economy will be prime focus," said a party leader. Rahul Gandhi will be the star campaigner of the Congress even though he has relinquished the post of party President. The party feels he will be able to attract maximum voters. He will start his campaign on October 10 and will be holding rallies and road shows in such a way that enables him to cover most parts of the two states, the leader said, adding his programme is being worked out. Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also in the list of star campaigners and she too will be covering both the states through rallies and road shows. However, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi might address only a few rallies because of her health condition, said the leader. She may hold one public meeting a day.