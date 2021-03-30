Cong up in arms over Left leader's remarks on Rahul

George made this controversial remark while campaigning for state Power Minister M.M. Mani at Erettayar in Idukki district on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 30 (IANS) The Congress leaders are up in arms over the remarks made by Idukki's former Lok Sabha MP Joyce George that women in Kerala should be wary of Rahul Gandhi.

George was the Idukki Lok Sabha member of the Left in 2014, but lost to Congress' Dean Kuriakose in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In his speech, George said 'Gandhi is a bachelor and he goes only to interact with girls at the college campus'.

"Gandhi is a problem maker and, hence women should be wary of him," said George, while Mani was sitting on the dais.

Reacting sharply to these remarks, Kuriakose said on Tuesday that they treat these statements with disdain and will approach the appropriate authorities.

Idukki district Congress committee president Ibrahimkutty Kallar said this showed the way George has been groomed and what he actually is. "We will be approaching the Election Commission and also organise a protest in Idukki, later in the day," said Kallar.

Incidentally, Gandhi was at Idukki on a whirlwind campaign last week and has raised the hopes of his party in the district.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 legislators.

