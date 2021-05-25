Cong urges Twitter to label 'manipulative' on tweets of 11 ministers

Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Urgent need to affix 'Manipulative Media' tags to the tweets of Union Ministers in the Modi Government for spreading false and malicious propaganda."

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday urged Twitter to affix 'manipulative media' tag to 11 Union Ministers for spreading false and malicious propaganda.

The Congress alleged that the forged Toolkit document is created by certain BJP leaders to gain undue and wrongful political advantage by spreading potentially dangerous, false and fabricated material through their Twitter handles, against the Indian National Congress and its leaders.

The Union Ministers against whom Congress wants manipulative media tag include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani and nine others.

The congress gave the list of Twitter handles of various Union Ministers along with the specific URLs of the Tweets made by them on May 18.

"Any information that is put up directly by a Union Minister of the Government of India through his/her official/verified Twitter account, hence, it becomes all the more imperative to tag, 'manipulative media', on all such tweets made by Ministers of the Government of India on the above referred forged toolkit document created by the BJP," Surjewala said.

The Congress informed Twitter that an FIR has been registered in Chhattisgarh.

