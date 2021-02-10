Cong will repeal farm laws when back in power: Priyanka (Ld)

"When the Congress comes to power again, we will immediately repeal these farm laws. We will also ensure MSPs for all farmers," she said while addressing a 'Kisan Panchayat' in Chilkhana in Saharanpur district.

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 10 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday promised that his party will repeal the three "black" central farm laws and ensure MSPs for different crops as soon as it returned to power at the Centre.

Priyanka also urged the farmer not to step back from their ongoing agitation across many states in support of their demands and assured that the Congress would stand with them in "their fight against the black laws".

"There should be no politics with farmers. Those who do not respect the sentiments of farmers cannot be called patriots," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader also flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reminding the audience that the BJP had promised to clear sugar cane dues totalling Rs 15,000 crore within 15 days of coming to power at the Centre.

"Instead, the Prime Minister bought two planes worth Rs 16,000 crore for himself and conveniently forgot about the famers' money," she quipped.

"When a farmer's son becomes a jawan, he provides security to the Prime Minister but the latter does not recognise what lies in the hearts of farmers."

"They claim that those protesting on the Delhi borders are not farmers but anti-social elements. Why do they have to ridicule the farmers? And what do they mean by using the term 'andolanjivi'?" she asked.

Earlier, the Saharanpur district administration had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC ahead of the farmers' meeting.

The District Magistrate issued an order to this effect citing various reasons like upcoming festivities, spread of Covid-19 pandemic and possibility of violence by anti-social elements in the state. The restrictions were imposed till April 5.

