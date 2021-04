Gu

wahati, April 2 (IANS) By securing 101 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, the Congress led ‘Mahajot’ would form the government on May 5 and in the first session of the Vidhan Sabha, it would initiate the process of implementing its ‘five guarantees’ for the state, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed here on Friday.