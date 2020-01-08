Cong wins 30 seats in Zila Parishad elections in Nagpur, BJP gets 15 seats

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Congress has emerged as the single largest party after winning 30 seats in the Zila Parishad election here while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could win only 15 seats.

The BJP has also faced defeat in Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's home village Dhapewada where Congress candidate Mahendra Dongre defeated the BJP nominee.



The Zila Parishad elections took place on 58 seats. The Congress managed to win 30 seats while the BJP won 15 seats. NCP managed to win 10 seats. The Shiv Sena managed to win only one seat. Shetkari Kamgar Paksha won one seat and an independent candidate won one seat.

The polling for the Zila Parishad and the local bodies polls in Palghar, Nagpur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola and Washim districts took place on Tuesday. (ANI)

