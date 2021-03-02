Cong workers protest against Azad for praising Modi

Jammu, March 2 (IANS) The Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest against senior leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu for praising Prime Minister Narindra Modi.

Holding party flags in their hands they raised slogans against Azad and burnt his effigy.

They said his praise for PM Modi is not helping the Congress party. The protesting party workers said the Congress has given Azad the best of the positions but when it was his turn to help in reviving the party, he has started taking the BJP line.