Cong Working Committee to meet on Saturday over COVID-19 crisis

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Saturday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The meeting will be held through video conference and will be chaired by the party interim president Sonia Gandhi.



According to the sources, the CWC will be passing a resolution in this matter during the meet.

The party interim president had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she had asked the Centre to open up vaccination for all.

Gandhi had also held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the party-ruled states to review the COVID-19 situation.

During the meeting, the CMs had informed that the states are facing a shortage of COVID vaccination.

India has recorded 1,61,736 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases has gone up to 1,36,89,453. (ANI)