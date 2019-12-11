Conglomerate body calls off stir against CAB in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 11 (IANS) The Joint Movement Against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (JMACAB), a conglomeration of many tribal parties, led by Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), on Wednesday night after meeting with Tripura Chief Minister, announced to withdraw their agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

The JMACAB convener Anthony Debbarma and INPT President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl after a marathon meeting with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told media (in presence of the Chief Minister) that they called-off their indefinite agitations against the CAB in Tripura.

"The Chief Minister assured us that he would take up the CAB issue with the union Home Minister Amit Shah. He promised us that Deb would convey the sentiments of the indigenous people to the central government. Following Chief Minister's assurance, we have withdrawn the protest for the time being tonight (Wednesday)," Debbarma said.

The JMACAB, which also include NGOs and civil society groups, while calling an indefinite shutdown in Tripura from Monday, has been agitating against the CAB for the past three days across the northeastern state.

The INPT, Tripura's one of the oldest tribal based parties and a former ally of the Congress, along with other local parties has been agitating against the CAB for the past several months.

Deb, also the President of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, while talking to the media said that the agitations against the CAB are unnecessary and against the development of Tripura.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already made it clear that with the enforcement of the CAB, no community or individual belonging to northeast region would be affected," said Deb, who also holds the home portfolio.

