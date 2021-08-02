Congolese man's death in police custody sparks violence in Bengaluru

Six other Congolese were detained in the violence that sparked after they staged a protest in front of the police station.

Malu Shindani was detained by J.C. Nagar police late on Sunday on charges of drug peddling. He complained of chest pain and succumbed on the way to hospital.

As his compatriots came to know about the incident, they gathered before the police station to protest, alleging Shindani died due to police brutality.

All efforts to convince them went in vain and the police undertook a baton charge to disperse them but the protestors retaliated and in the scuffle, many policemen were injured.

Additional Commissioner of Police Soumendu Mukharjee, who rushed to the spot, said: "Sub-Inspector Raghupathy had, on a tip-off, arrested Shindani when he came to sell drugs. The police have recovered the material and sent it for testing. One person managed to escape and another was arrested. When he was brought to the police station he did not divulge any details. He had not given any documents.

"Later, he developed chest pain at the police station. He was immediately shifted to nearby Chirayu hospital. Though he was treated, he died after an hour. To ascertain his identity, the police had to contact their (Congolese) association. When the documents were obtained, it was found that his visa had expired in 2015 and his passport had expired in 2017. No other document was available."

Further procedures are being conducted, as per the the National Human Rights Commission's guidelines, into the incident, he said.

--IANS

mka/vd