Congratulate Manoj Tiwari on being made BJP's Delhi CM candidate: Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Sunday congratulated BJP unit head Manoj Tiwari after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri suggested at a public meeting that Tiwari will be the face of the party for chief minister in the upcoming assembly polls.

"I congratulate Manoj Tiwari on being made the Chief Ministerial candidate from BJP for the upcoming assembly elections," Sisodia wrote on his Twitter account while retweeting a statement by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also re-tweeted Sisodia's tweet.While addressing Sahari Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in New Delhi, Puri had said that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of its state unit chief Manoj Tiwari and added: "We will rest only after making him the Chief Minister."Later, Puri clarified that the party has not nominated anyone for the post of Chief Minister so far."The BJP is poised for victory in Delhi. The party has not nominated anyone for the post of Chief Minister so far. Manoj Tiwari is the president (Delhi unit). The party is working enthusiastically under his leadership. My statement meant that the BJP would win the forthcoming elections with huge votes under his leadership," he tweeted.BJP's Delhi unit in-charge, Shyam Jaju said that any decision regarding the chief ministerial candidate of the party Delhi will be taken by its party's parliamentary board.Assembly elections are due in Delhi in early next year. (ANI)