Congratulatory messages pour in for Indian hockey team

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh sent a congratulatory message to the team, which said, "I join the nation in congratulating the Indian hockey team for winning the Olympic bronze medal in the men's hockey event.

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) As the India Hockey team registered a historic win in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, the whole country joined in to hail the men in blue.

"This sterling performance has really made me travel 41 years down the memory lanes to relive and feel the vigour, vitality and energy of that event."

The former Prime Minister added that this victory would inspire the sports fraternity and the youth of the country to make their mark in their respective fields.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the first ones to congratulate the team.

"Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "What an incredible game! Another medal for team India. So happy for our men's hockey team. Well done! Team India."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the team for winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The CM said India made an incredible comeback after being down by 1-3, displaying strong intent and sealing the match with a 5-4 win at the end.

"With the win, the team has put the national sport back on the Olympic medal table after a gap of 41 years," the Chief Minister noted. Reddy said he was joining the nation in sharing the proud moment.

