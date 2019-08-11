Congratulatory messages pour in for Sonia after CWC appoints her interim president

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): After a month of uncertainty, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim president until it elects a new party chief.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in on the social media platforms from Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh and Ashok Gehlot for the 72-year-old leader, who held the post of Congress president for 19 years until her son Rahul Gandhi took over as party chief.

"Sonia Gandhi became the new president of Congress. UPA President and former Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been unanimously elected as the Interim President of the Congress. Congratulations and best wishes to Congress supporters and colleagues across the country, including party workers," Priyanka wrote on Facebook.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the decision of Sonia's appointment is the best in the party's interest."Smt. #SoniaGandhi ji has been strengthening Congress Party with her strong leadership, her ability to take everyone together n her connect with the common people. Her taking over as President is the best decision in the interest of the party n I congratulate the CWC for the same," Gehlot tweeted."Smt #SoniaGandhi ji has kindly accepted the unanimous proposal of CWC, keeping in mind serious challenges before our Nation n all Congressmen are grateful to her for the same. I have full faith that under Sonia ji's leadership, all Congressmen would work with complete dedication," he said in another tweet.Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said he is grateful to the UPA chairperson for leading the party."We are all grateful to Smt #SoniaGandhi for accepting request of the unanimous request of the CWC to be the Interim President of @INCIndia, at this critical juncture when India faces numerous challenges," he tweeted.Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Sonia's dignified and aggressive leadership will boost the morale of the workers."The CWC unanimously resolved to request Smt. Sonia Gandhi to take over as Interim President of @INCIndia.Madam Sonia Gandhi's dignified&aggressive leadership will boost the morale of the workers. @RahulGandhi will continue to work with unbounded drive&determination for the party," he tweeted.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed this as the best decision in the current circumstances."Happy to see Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji back in the saddle. It was the best decision in the current circumstances. Her experience and understanding will help guide @INCIndia. I wish her and the party all the best."Congress MP Preneet Kaur said that Sonia's valuable experience will help in steering the party."Great news! Smt Sonia Gandhi appointed @INCIndia President again. Look forward with much hope and determination towards this decision. Your valuable experience will help us in steering the party."Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said this is the best decision in current circumstances."Congratulations to @INCIndia WorkingCommittee for making the best decision in current circumstances, requesting Smt SoniaGandhi ji to take over as Interim President pending the election of a regular Pres by the AICC. Let elections allow Party workers to decide who shld lead them," he tweeted.The Congress leader had suggested that an interim president should be appointed for two to three months and meanwhile, a process of election for the party president should be initiated.Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari tweeted: "Overseeing the affairs of @INCIndia since several years, Smt.#SoniaGandhi has the right experience to guide the party in the present circumstances. Welcoming #CongressWorkingCommittee's decision to pass on the reins to her by nominating her as the interim President."Former Lok Sabha MP Annu Tandon, who was considered as close to Gandhi family, also thanked Sonia for accepting the CWC request."Thank you to our leader #SoniaGandhi for accepting to be our interim #CongressPresident! Congratulations to us the @INCIndia members!!" she tweeted.Congress leaders Deepender S Hooda and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently took a different stand on abrogation of Article 370 also congratulated Sonia."Congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi ji on her appointment as the Interim Congress President by the Congress Working Committee. Best wishes for the road ahead! @INCIndia," Hooda tweeted.Scindia said it is an honour to have Sonia once again as the Congress party president."Regretfully, Rahul Gandhi ji has stuck to his decision to resign but it is an honour to have Smt Sonia Gandhi ji once again as our party president. I look forward to working under their combined leadership!" he tweeted. (ANI)