Congregational prayers at Hazratbal after 4 months in Srinagar

Four months after congregational Friday prayers were stopped at the Hazratbal mosque, they resumed on Friday with a large number of devotees assembling there to offer Friday prayers.

Srinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) Congregational prayers were held in Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar on Friday after four months while they were not allowed at Jama Masjid in the city.

Authorities, however, did not allow Friday congregational prayers at the Jama Masjid in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar.

The management of Jama Masjid said they had opened gates of the mosque for the devotees to enter to offer Friday prayers.

"Security forces did not allow opening of the gates and we were left with no option, but to close them again," a member of the mosque's management committee said.

The sensitive Nowhatta area often witnesses stone pelting incidents after the devotees disperse on Fridays.

--IANS

sq/khz/vd