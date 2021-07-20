Congress & Akali Dal boycott PM's briefing on Covid

While Akali Dal boycotted the meeting on the issue of farmers protest against the three farm laws, the Congress said that all the MPs should have been briefed and not only the floor leaders.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Congress and the Akali Dal on Tuesday decided not to attend the Prime Minister's meeting on Covid, called to brief the floor leaders about the steps taken by the government for its management.

Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have said that all the MPs should have been briefed."

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha discussed the issue of Covid where the opposition members mounted attack on the government for its 'mismanagement' while praising the work done by corona warriors. Kharge even disputed the number of deaths due to Covid.

Kharge said, "the government's number on deaths is not correct as India has more than six lakh villages and if five persons died in one village, its more than 31 lakh people have died but if you add urban centres then the data could be more than 52 lakh people who succumbed to Covid-19. The government is releasing incorrect data, so its necessary to expose them."

--IANS

miz/skp/