Congress, BJP spar over condition of MP roads

In fact, after heavy rain in the state, there are potholes everywhere leading to accidents. Two of the Kamal Nath ministers -- P. C. Sharma and Sajjan Singh Verma -- reviewed the condition of the roads on Tuesday.

During this review, Sharma said, "we thought roads in Madhya Pradesh were built like those of Washington and New York. What happened to these roads now? After heavy rain, there are potholes everywhere. Right now, the condition of roads is like stains of smallpox. It seems that the condition of the roads has become like the cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya. We will turn them like the cheeks of Hema Malini in 15 days."

Verma added, "former CM promised to make the roads like the cheeks of Hema Malini. But these roads turned out to be like the cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya." Chouhan slammed the ministers, saying this reveals their mentality. "These ministers compare the roads with somebody's cheeks. Are they ministers?", said Chouhan. Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad had earlier promised to make roads in his state like the cheeks of Hema Malini, while Chouhan, during a US trip, had called MP roads better than those of Washington and New York.