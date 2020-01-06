Congress, Communists, AAP want environment of violence in universities: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A day after a violent attack in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the Congress, Communists, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and other elements want to create an environment of violence across universities in the country.

Javadekar said that this is a deliberate attempt of creating unrest in universities and this is a conspiracy of some people, which needs to be exposed.



"We condemn the violence in JNU. Congress, Communists, AAP and some elements want to create an environment of violence in universities across the country... This needs to be investigated," Javadekar told ANI.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

