Congress' Debabrata Saikia requests Assam Assembly Speaker to call special session over CAB

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia on Thursday requested Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami to convene a special session of the state Assembly to discuss the concerns of people of Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Debabrata Saikia met Speaker Goswami at the latter's residence yesterday."I have requested the Speaker to call a special session of the state assembly to discuss the concerns of people of Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019," said Saikia."We can hold discussions regarding the current situation in Assam due to the Bill and the concerns of the people can also be discussed," he added.In a recent development, two people died in protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Thursday according to Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Assam Director General of Police (In-charge).The suspension of Mobile Internet services in the state was extended for another 48 hours on Thursday in 10 districts of the state.Assam's Guwahati city and Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests that intensified after the passage of the Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged people to maintain peace and asserted that the Central government was committed to implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to protect the state's cultural and linguistic identity. (ANI)